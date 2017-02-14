Search for article

We show our love for the Car of the Year PH

@brianMJochoa

11:55 AM February 14th, 2017

The Civic RS looks pretty from every angle.

Valentine’s Day is the day we show appreciation to the people we love and care for.

Since our motoring page sees print on this special day, we decided to show our love and affection for a car that made a big impact last year — the Honda Civic RS Turbo.

The tenth-generation Civic, which was released last year, was named the 2016 Car of the Year-Philippines by the prestigious Car Awards Group Inc.

We weren’t surprised it won. We fell in love with this beautiful machine the moment we saw it firsthand upon its arrival at the Honda Cars Cebu Inc. dealership in June 2016.

(READ: Love at first sight)

Can’t take it slow with this combo.

Cebu Daily News came out with a feature a week after, enumerating the reasons why we fell in love with this compact sedan.

The 1.5-liter VTEC turbo engine, remote engine start function, full-color TFT instrument cluster (with breathtaking animation during startup), twin pipe exhaust and full-LED headlights were just few of the features that impressed us.

We can go on writing about the many things we love about this sporty sedan, but that can be boring. So what we’ll do instead is fill this page with pictures of the stunning compact because we believe that, apart from taking it for a spin around the streets of Cebu, this is the best way to appreciate the beauty of the Civic.

So be mesmerized and fall in love with the 2016 Car of the Year-Philippines. After all, it’s Valentine’s Day even for us car freaks.

The Civic RS looks pretty from every angle.

Its 1.5-liter VTEC turbo engine looks complicated, but you’ll love it when it performs.

Wifey decided to date the Civic instead. Can’t blame her. (CDN PHOTO/BRIAN J. OCHOA)

The cockpit is a great place for a date. (CDN PHOTO/BRIAN J. OCHOA)

One word to describe its rear end: bootylicious. (CDN PHOTO/BRIAN J. OCHOA)

Even the drive thru guy wanted a photo with the celebrity car. (CDN PHOTO/BRIAN J. OCHOA)

