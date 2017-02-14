Suspect in hacking of a minor in Naga City, surrenders

The suspect in the hacking of a 15-year-old boy in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Inoburan, Naga City surrendered to police early morning of Tuesday.

In a press release, Naga City Police head Supt. Gregorio Laspinas Galsin said that Arnel Sabanal Baricuatro, 46, is now in their custody awaiting filing of appropriate charges.

On Sunday, John Mitch Cepriano, pacified a quarrel between Baricuatro’s son and another minor which resulted to a heated argument between the suspect and Cepriano.

Later on, while Cepriano was walking towards the house of his cousin, Baricuatro, who was armed with a bolo, attacked Cepriano from behind.

Cepriano was hit on his nape resulting to his immediate death.