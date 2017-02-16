NBI nabs fake investigator

CEBU CITY–A man pretending to be a special investigator of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was arrested in an operation inside a restaurant in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on Tuesday night.

Avednigo Origenes, 40, allegedly extorted at least P500,000 from a man whom he arrested for a traffic violation in October last year.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession were assorted identification cards, NBI badges and a 9mm caliber pistol.

“We warn the public not to deal with these kinds of persons. The NBI will not, in any way, ask for any money from you in any operation we conduct,” said NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales in a press conference on Thursday morning.

“I call on persons who may have been victimized by this person to come to our office to file additional charges against him,” he added.

Charges will be filed against Origenes for usurpation of authority, falsification of public documents, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions.

The NBI-7 is also building a case against Origenes’ girlfriend who allegedly connived with him in conducting the illegal operations.

Her girlfriend reportedly claimed to be a niece of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Origenes refused to give any statement to the media and was detained at the NBI-7 stockade pending filing of charges.

Bernales said a walk-in complainant sought the agency’s help last Tuesday after they were duped by the suspect.

The NBI traced the whereabouts of Origenes and found him in a restaurant in Banilad, Cebu City. When agents arrived in the place, the suspect allegedly tried to evade arrest but was collared by the NBI team.

“He is a bogus NBI investigator. If we didn’t do something to arrest him, he may put the NBI in a bad light,” Bernales said.