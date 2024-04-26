What is heat index?

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Heat index, according to Engr. Al Quiblat, chief of the Visayas radar of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), is the temperature people feel.

It combines air temperature with relative humidity. It is also why it’s often referred to as ‘temperature apparent’.

“Kung sa Tagalog, damang init. Ug kung sa Bisaya pa, ang init nga mabati,” said Quiblat in an interview with CDN Digital.

(In Tagalog, it;s ‘damang init.’ In Bisaya, it’s ‘init nga mabati.’)

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

When coming up with a heat index forecast, Pagasa uses a three-tiered system that utilizes current and present data related to air temperature and relative humidity, as well as a meteorologist’s interpretation.

“Di ni siya tagna-tagna lang. Di ni kay igo ra mi mutudlo sa gawas og muingon ‘mao ni ang heat index karung adlawa’,” Quiblat said.

(It’s not just about guessing. It’s not just pointing outside and say ‘this is the heat index for today.’)

Heat index effects on human body

Experts use heat index temperatures when gauging the climate’s impact on the human body.

Pagasa has its own heat index classification system that serves as an overall guide for the public when monitoring.

Patterned from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the United States, it divides critical, heat index temperatures into four levels.

These are the caution, extreme caution, danger, and extreme danger.

When heat index temperatures hit 27 degrees Celsius, people should take the necessary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses like heat cramps, exhaustion, and dehydration.

Heat-related illnesses may manifest in various ways. The usual symptoms involved sweating profusely; experiencing fatigue, dizziness, light-headedness, or blacking out; having a weak but fast pulse; nausea; and in some cases – vomiting.

In fact, a person must not stay under the sun, unprotected, for more than 20 minutes to avoid falling ill, Quiblat pointed out.

If left unaddressed, heat cramps, exhaustion, and dehydration can be fatal and may lead to heat stroke, the Department of Health (DOH) stated.

“Most commonly, heat stroke often occurs as a progression from milder heat-related illnesses such as cramps, syncope, and exhaustion,” the DOH said.

Heat index temperatures beyond 54 degrees Celsius meant heat stroke is imminent.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP