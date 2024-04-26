Killing of 14-year-old girl in Talisay: Persons of interest identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have already identified persons of interest in the shooting that resulted to the death of a 14-year-old girl who was answering her school modules inside her home in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu on early Friday morning, April 26.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, in an interview with CDN Digital.

READ MORE:

14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

DepEd-7 condemns tragic killing of grade 7 student in Talisay City, Cebu

Hotel shooting: Murder raps filed vs Range999

The victim, a 14-year-old girl whose identity is being withheld since she is a minor, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants outside the victim’s rented house in Sitio Riverside 1 in Barangay Cansojong at past 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Paguyod said that they had already identified individuals believed to have been involved in the killing of the minor. However, he opted not to name them as the investigation was still ongoing.

In addition to this, they are looking into various angles for the possible motive behind the crime.

In order to gather more pieces of evidence, Paguyod said that he had requested for the assistance of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) in assessing the crime scene that had already been disturbed.

READ MORE:

13-yr-old boy shot dead in Pangasinan; police say possible mistaken identity

14-year old boy shot dead in Zamboanga del Sur town

The victim, a Grade 7 student, was said to have been answering her school modules inside her room at the time of the shooting.

Her older sister told police that an unknown number of of men suddenly arrived and fired shots at the victim through the open door of their house. The minor sustained a gunshot wound on her neck, according to Paguyod.

The victim’s sister was reportedly also inside the house at the time and witnessed the shooting.

The injured victim was then rushed to the nearest hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Paguyod said that the killing was reported to authorities at around 9:30 a.m. by personnel of the hospital where the victim was taken.

He also said that some of the victim’s neighbors told police that they did not hear a gunshot at the time of the incident.

However, a deeper investigation was being conducted to determine the motive and to arrest the assailants responsible for killing the 14-year-old inside her home.

Police will also be talking to the victim’s sister, who is still in shock over her sibling’s untimely demise.

Despite the shooting, Paguyod assured the public that they should not be scared as the authorities were doing everything they could to catch the perpetrators and send them to jail for their crime.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP