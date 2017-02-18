Young stars included in Pinoy Pride 40

YOUNG guns Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Jeo “Santino” Santisima will be joining veteran boxer Donnie “Ahas” Nietes in the lineup of fights for the 40th edition of the famed Pinoy Pride Series in Cebu on April 29.

Nietes (39-1-4, 22KOs), the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion, seeks to become a three-division world champion when he takes on IBF fourth ranked flyweight in the world Eaktawan Morkrunthepthonburi (22-3-0, 15KOs) of Thailand for the vacant IBF world flyweight title.

Magsayo and Santisima will be fighting in the undercard although their opponents have yet to be named.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old Magsayo of Tagbilaran, Bohol, sports a record of 15-0-0, 11KOs and is currently ranked number six in the WBO featherweight division while Masbate’s 20-year-old boxer Santisima holds a record of 12-2-0 with 11 knockouts.