Prime wine selections at the Waterfront

WATERFRONT Cebu City Hotel and Casino gives a toast to success and life’s simple pleasures with its first Wine Festival from February 15 to 19 at the Gourmet Walk.

A week-long festival showcasing prime wine selections from different suppliers, the Wine Festival invites visitors to a free wine tasting of different homegrown and imported wines from the Philippine Wine Merchants, Masterchef Republic, Emperador Distillers, Ralph’s Wine and Titania Wine Cellars.

The wine selections range from white and red wines with flavors inspired from different countries like Chile, Italy, Germany and Argentina. The wine selections are also free from additives which make it distinct from the rest and a great pair to steaks and other exotic dishes.

Experience a taste of world-class wines. Visit the Gourmet Walk at the Lobby level of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino from 2 pm – 10 pm or call (63-32) 232-6888 for more information.