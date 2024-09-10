Starting your day right with Nespresso: There’s coffee for every morning ritual

Make mornings unforgettable with Nespresso. Indulge in the perfection of a crafted cup that not only awakens your senses but also enriches personal rituals revolving around self-care, personal time, and daily moments of joy and comfort. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet moment at home or energizing yourself on-the-go, Nespresso’s selection of classics and flavoured blends is designed to fit into your daily routine, offering the right start to your day.

To complement this mindful ritual, Nespresso has partnered with renowned artist Thomas Lelu to craft four inspirational mantras that capture a perfect morning. These mantras serve as daily reminders to savor every moment, embrace self-care, and start each day with meaningful intention:

From Me to Me. A celebration of self-love and the simple pleasures of life. Nespresso’s classic coffee lovers will find solace in its ristrettos, espressos, and lungos for a moment of self-appreciation. My Talent? Pleasure. Indulge in the joy of a well-crafted coffee, like the limited edition Pumpkin Spice Cake, which brings the comforting flavors of autumn to your cup, and the flavoured Barista Creations range for those who relish a sweet start to their day. Be the Vibe You Want to Attract. Set the tone for your day with a coffee that matches your energy. Blends like Intenso and Stormio provide that extra kick to your morning. To Do List: Live in the Moment. In a fast-paced world, take a moment to pause and enjoy your coffee. Whether you prefer the intense ristretto flavours or the light, honeyed notes, Nespresso can also be enjoyed on the go, ensuring you’re ready to seize a busy day.

Savor every moment, anywhere, because Nespresso’s coffee selection is versatile, giving you flexible options no matter the morning mood and moment. In line with this, Nespresso introduces two seasonal, limited-edition coffee blends designed to elevate coffee moments with indulgent, flavorful experiences.

Pumpkin Spice Cake carries subtle spice notes of cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom, melting together with sweet pumpkin flavor. When you add milk, a hint of licorice unfolds, softening the spice for an indulgent treat. Wrap yourself in a blanket of autumn flavours with the Pumpkin Dream Latte: Add 15g of brown butter syrup to your cup and extract a capsule of Pumpkin Spice Cake over it. Top with 140ml of frothed oat or full cream milk, and garnish with a sprinkle of allspice or cinnamon powder for a comforting touch of warmth.

Or, indulge in the cozy coolness of autumn with the Iced Pumpkin White Chocolate Cold Foam: Pour 20ml of white chocolate sauce into a large mug and extract a capsule of Pumpkin Spice Cake. Add ice cubes and a cold froth of 120ml oat or full cream milk. Finish with a dusting of allspice or cinnamon powder for a delightful fall-inspired treat.

Peppermint Pinwheel is reminiscent of classic candy canes, making this seasonal flavour start sweet and leave a lingering peppermint aftertaste, offering a refreshing twist to your morning. A perfect companion to your breakfast meal or for a quick morning sweet escape, try the Peppermint Candy Viennois: Pour 15ml vanilla syrup into a cup then place it under the coffee outlet to extract a capsule of Peppermint Pinwheel. Add ice cubes afterward, then top with a generous amount of whipped cream and garnish with 1 sprig of mint leaves.

A morning ritual like no other, Nespresso believes that every morning holds great meaning, and every cup of coffee should be a unique ritual. This campaign reminds us that every coffee break is an opportunity to be present and to appreciate the little things, no matter where we are, and that each cup is a testament to the idea that the best coffee is one that adapts to your needs, tastes, and lifestyle.

Shop Nespresso today in boutiques, pop-up stores, or online at www.nespresso.ph.

