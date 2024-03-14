Beat the Summer Heat with 38 Coffee’s New Flavors

As the summer approaches, 38 Coffee’s got your back in beating the heat. Your favorite coffee shop just added five new affordable flavors for you to check and savor—Yakult Series, Latte Series, and Iced Americano—now available at 38 Coffee located at Sanciangko St. Cor. Leon Kilat Kalubihan St., Cebu City.

With value poured into every cup, 38 Coffee’s latest beverage options are available at 38 Coffee – Sanciangko Branch.

The grand reveal of their brand new flavors was attended by Ralph Eduardo So, co-owner of 38 Coffee, and social media influencers, including home cook and food vlogger Bite King.

Joining Bite King in the reveal were Jamie Lim, the beautiful TikTok sensations Trisha and Aicy Face, and the trending Cebuano content creator Al Moralde. YouTube vlogger Melvin Rio Protacio also hosted the reveal.



Excited coffee lovers eager to try 38 Coffee’s latest flavors flocked the event last March 11, 2024.

Latte Series

Start your day with a cup of latte at 38 Coffee at an affordable price of P38. This coffee mix comes in two flavors, Strawberry and Blueberry, offering a unique yet satisfying taste. Invite your friends and grab some of this budget-friendly cold drink at 38 Coffee – Sanciangko Branch now.

Yakult Series

Quench your thirst with 38 Coffee’s brand new Yakult series, which comes in two flavors—Strawberry and Green Apple. This sweet blend will surely give your day a boost, especially for students and employees who need a flavorful kick while completing their tasks. Enjoy 38 Coffee’s Yakult Series for as low as P48.

Iced Americano

Grab yourself a cup of Iced Americano at your favorite coffee shop in Cebu, 38 Coffee. This budget-saver cold refreshment is perfect for beating the heat at a very low price of P38.

With value poured into every cup, 38 Coffee’s latest beverage options are available at 38 Coffee – Sanciangko Branch. For more information, you may visit their official Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

6 Must-Have S&R Appliances for a Fun and Cool Summer