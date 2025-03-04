Brick Lane Bakery & Café expands with new flavors and a fresh location

Brick Lane Bakery & Café continues to bring exciting new flavors to Cebu with the launch of Brissants—a Bacha-inspired croissant made famous in Singapore.

Visit any Brick Lane Bakery location and discover a taste of indulgence. Follow Brick Lane on FB to know more.

This latest addition to the menu offers a perfect balance of zesty orange and rich dark chocolate, creating a delightful sweet-and-savory experience.

Brissants are now available for pre-order at:

Brick Lane Vibo Place – 0908-872-8792

– 0908-872-8792 Brick Lane Oakridge – 0908-880-5046

Alongside this new offering, Brick Lane Bakery & Café is celebrating the opening of its newest branch at SM J Mall, which welcomed guests on February 3, 2025.

Customers can enjoy a wide selection of doughnuts, Danish pastries, butter and almond croissants, as well as a variety of hot and iced coffees, frizz drinks, and matcha beverages.

