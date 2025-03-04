menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Cafe

Brick Lane Bakery & Café expands with new flavors and a fresh location

- March 04, 2025

Brick Lane Bakery & Café continues to bring exciting new flavors to Cebu with the launch of Brissants—a Bacha-inspired croissant made famous in Singapore.

Visit any Brick Lane Bakery location and discover a taste of indulgence. Follow Brick Lane on FB to know more

This latest addition to the menu offers a perfect balance of zesty orange and rich dark chocolate, creating a delightful sweet-and-savory experience.

Brick Lane Bakery & Café continues to bring exciting new flavors to Cebu with the launch of Brissants—a Bacha-inspired croissant made famous in Singapore.

Brissants are now available for pre-order at:

Alongside this new offering, Brick Lane Bakery & Café is celebrating the opening of its newest branch at SM J Mall, which welcomed guests on February 3, 2025.

Brick Lane Bakery & Café continues to bring exciting new flavors to Cebu with the launch of Brissants—a Bacha-inspired croissant made famous in Singapore.

Customers can enjoy a wide selection of doughnuts, Danish pastries, butter and almond croissants, as well as a variety of hot and iced coffees, frizz drinks, and matcha beverages.

Visit any Brick Lane location and discover a taste of indulgence. Follow Brick Lane on FB to know more.

Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.