3rd Mactan bridge construction to begin

The third Mactan bridge that will link mainland Cebu directly to Cordova town will officially break ground on March 2.

Cordova Mayor Tetche Sitoy-Cho announced that the attendance of President Rodrigo Duterte during the event was still uncertain at this point, but the groundbreaking ceremonies will push through even without the President.

“Although miingon siya nga moanhi siya pero that will depend on his schedule kay basin unya naa pud siya’y mga importante nga pagtawag sa laing nasud or asa ba,” Sitoy-Cho said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Although he said that he will be coming here, it will still depend on his schedule as he might have to go to some important meeting here or abroad.)

With all the project documentation done, Sitoy-Cho said that they were now in the process of marking the new bridge in preparation for its construction slated to begin this year.

The construction of the new bridge is expected to take around 3 to 4 years with costs estimated at about P22 billion, an increase from the initial projected cost of P17 billion when the bridge was first proposed back in 2013.

Sitoy-Cho explained that the construction will start on both sides of the bridge, with one end starting at the mouth of the Guadalupe River in Cebu City while the other end will start at Barangay Pilipog in Cordova.

Once the bridge is completed, a toll fee will be collected from vehicles passing through.

But Sitoy-Cho explained that this would still be more economical for motorists compared to higher fuel expenses and a longer travel time when taking another route.

The third Mactan bridge will also decongest traffic and save people from southern towns time on their way to the Mactan Cebu International Airport as they will not have to go through the City of Mandaue and the main thoroughfares of Lapu-Lapu City, Sitoy-Cho said.

“Sa Cordova, duol na lang mi sa siyudad. Dili na mi moagi og Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and then mas daghan og opportunity ang mga tawo nga maka-trabaho sa siyudad. And also, it will be a gateway sa amo nga daghang molabay, daghang mo-agi, daghang modagsa, especially sa among mga tourists destinations. Duol na lang ang Cordova,” she said.

(As for us in Cordova, we will be closer to the city. We don’t have to pass by Lapu-lapu City and Mandaue City. The people will also have more opportunity to work in the city. In addition, it will be a gateway for us to have increased influx of people especially in our tourist destinations. Cordova will be brought closer.)