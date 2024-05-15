Cebu City Office of Senior Citizen Affairs eyes lowering age requirement for partial centenarian aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) here plans to propose to the Cebu City Council the lowering of the age requirement for partial centenarian aid from 80 to 70.

OSCA head Homer Cabaral explained that lowering the age requirement could pave the way for elders to enjoy and make the most of their benefits, as it is unlikely for them to do so at 100 years old.

“Kung partial man gane na, mohanyo ta nga paubsan gamay [ang edad]. Kung 70, P10,000 [ang madawat]; kung 80, P20,000. Kwaan-kwaan nato ang P100,000,” he said.

(If it’s partial, we will ask to lower the age a little. If 70, the beneficiary will get P10,000; if 80, P20,000. We’ll get a little from the P100,000.)

Cabaral noted that since not all seniors reach 80, it is worth considering providing the incentive at an earlier age.

“Dili practical (kung paabton pa og 100). Tinood nga makaabot lage og 100 pero maglubog na sad ka. Dili na nimo mapahimuslan ang P100,000,” he added.

(It’s not practical to wait to get to 100. It’s true that it’s something to get to 100 but that’s too old. The P100,000 won’t be enjoyed that much anymore.)

Centenarian Act of 2016

According to the Republic Act 10868, also known as the Centenarian Act of 2016, individuals who have reached the age of 100 and above, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, are entitled to a cash gift of P100,000 along with a congratulatory letter from the President of the Philippines.

The identification and validation of centenarians are overseen by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units, facilitated through the local social welfare and development offices.

According to previous reports, a total of 130 centenarians in Central Visayas will each receive a cash gift of P100,000 from the DSWD this year.

As of March 2024, DSWD-7 reported that 24 individuals have already received the cash gift, with five from Bohol, nine from Cebu, eight from Negros Oriental, and two from Siquijor./ with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

