Cebuana spikers Rondina, Dongallo join Alas Pilipinas for AVC Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana spikers Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and Casiey Dongallo were picked to join the newly-formed Alas Pilipinas Women’s Volleyball Team that will compete in the upcoming 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup from May 22 to 29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) recently unveiled the new-look and newly-named Philippine national volleyball team in both the men’s and women’s categories billed as “Alas Pilipinas” with Rondina and Dongallo being on the list.

Both from north Cebu, Rondina and Dongallo are two of the most popular volleyball players in the pro and collegiate scenes, respectively.

The 27-year-old Rondina, the reigning Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) “Most Valuable Player” and a member of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans which recently finished as the runners-up in the PVL 2024 All-Filipino Conference Finals against the perennial champions, the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Meanwhile, Dongallo, 18, the pride of Catmon town, north Cebu is one of the seven UAAP stars that were selected by the PNVF to fill in the official Alas Pilipinas women’s roster.

Dongallo earned her stripes for her meteoric rise in the UAAP as an outside hitter of the University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors.

The rest of the team is composed of Vanie Gandler, Jia De Guzman, Mhicaela Belen, Angel Canino, Julia Coronel, Thea Gagate, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Eya Laure, Dell Palomata, Jennifer Nierva, Fifi Sharma, Faith Nisperos, Cherry Nunag, and Alyssa Solomon.

They will compete in the AVC Challenge Cup’s Pool A against Taiwan, Iran, Australia, and India.

Their first match is on May 22 against Iran.

