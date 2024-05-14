cdn mobile

May 2024 nursing board exams: List of passers, topnotchers

CDN Digital May 14,2024 - 10:59 AM

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 7,749 out of 11,116 passed the nursing board exam given on May 6-7, 2024.

The Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination was given by the Board of Nursing in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The results were released May 13.

Click this link for the complete list of passers for the May 2024 nursing exam.

May 2024 nursing board exam topnotchers

Abigail Escueta Cayanan of St. Jude College Dasmariñas, Cavite, Inc. topped the May 2024 nursing board exams with a rating of 92.60 percent. 

The lone Cebu topnotocher is Laica Pauline Igot Uy of Velez College. She placed ninth with a rating of 90.20 percent.

May 2024 nursing board exam top schools

The top performing schools with 51 or more examinees and with at least 85-percent passing percentage are the Cavite State University (Don Severino Agr’l Coll), Southern Luzon State University-Lucban (SLPC), and University of Mindanao-Davao, all having a 100-percent passing rate.

The top performing school with 30-50 examinees and with at least 85-percent passing percentage is the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila with a 100-percent passing percentage.

 

