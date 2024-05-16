cdn mobile

Father killed while confronting son’s attackers in Danao City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 16,2024 - 01:56 PM

Argao killing

CDN Digital stock photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 37-year-old habal-habal driver, known as alias “Noel,” died, and his son’s 17-year-old friend was injured after being shot by assailants in Danao City, northern Cebu, early Thursday morning, May 16, 2024.

The incident reportedly arose from accusations that Noel’s son and his friend vandalized the assailants’ motorcycle.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in Sitio Calubihan, Barangay Baliang. Noel, a resident of Sitio Langub, Barangay Guinacot, was identified as the deceased. The injured victim is a 17-year-old boy from Purok Tombs, Barangay Togonon.

The Danao City Police received a call from the Danao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) about the shooting. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The minor victim told police that he and his friend were outside a basketball court when two individuals approached them, accusing them of causing one of their motorcycles to fall over.

The quarrel allegedly led to the minors being physically attacked.

The victim’s friend called Noel for help after allegedly being choked by one of the assailants. When Noel arrived with his partner, he reportedly confronted one of the men, who then shot him multiple times. The 17-year-old victim was also shot in the foot while trying to flee.

After the attack, the assailants fled the scene. Both victims were taken to Provincial Hospital Danao City for treatment, but Noel was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Danao City police conducted a follow-up operation and reportedly apprehended one of the assailants. The suspect is currently detained at Danao City Police Station’s custodial facility, while the search for the second assailant continues.

Danao, a third-class city in the Province of Cebu, is located approximately 47 kilometers north of Cebu City. /clorenciana

TAGS: Cebu city news, Cebu crimes, cebu news, Cebu Provincial Police Office, Danao City
