Maguikay pushes measure for commercial establishments to have CCTVs

COMMERCIAL establishments in Barangay Maguikay will soon be required to install closedcircuit television (CCTV) cameras outside their perimeter fences if the barangay officials’ proposal will be approved by the Mandaue City Council.

Under the Barangay Ordinance No. 2017-01-013 which is referred to the Mandaue City Council for approval, all business establishments, garage, warehouses, manufacturing plants, condominiums and institutions are directed to install CCTV cameras outside their gates to ensure maximum protection for every individual living in or visiting Maguikay.

“It is the policy of the Local Government Unit of Maguikay to promote safety and protection for the lives and properties to every individual in Maguikay,” the proposed ordinance said.

The proposed measure classifies business establishments to be any factory or assembly plant, retail stores, pawnshops, food chains, KTV bars and dressing plants, among others.

If approved by the council and made into a barangay ordinance, owners of the establishments would then be given a period of three months to comply with the provisions of the ordinance after its approval and effectivity.

The proposed measure would require owners to ensure that the CCTV cameras on their establishments would be functioning before they would be granted their building permit and their permit to allow them to operate their business.

The proposed ordinance carried a P5,000 but not more than P10,000 fine and a possible cancellation of the business permit depending on the gravity of the violation as penalties or sanctions.