Police to focus on calamity aid trainings

AFTER being sidelined in the war on illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) shifts its focus to crime prevention and disaster preparedness.

Cebu’s police joined representatives of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and other government agencies during the “Operation Listo: Provincial Preparedness and Partnership Dialogue” sponsored by the province.

Baltazar Tribunalo, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), said the police are critical to maintaining peace and order especially during calamities.

“The police will enforce discipline and guide people to places away from danger zones. People tend to listen more to police because of their authority during calamities,” he said.

Senior Supt. Gregorio Galsim, Naga City police chief, said the dialogue will help prepare them in dealing with calamity victims.

Galsim told reporters that not all police personnel undergo disaster preparedness trainings.

“Teamwork among all agencies is crucial especially during calamities that occur in our respective areas,” Galsim said.