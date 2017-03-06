Search for article

Dalaw for CPDRC inmates restored

11:35 PM March 6th, 2017

JAIL visits or “dalaw” for inmates at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) has been restored.

This developed after the at least 20 police officers, who were deployed to augment the security personnel of the jail facility, arrived yesterday.

The visitation privilege of inmates was suspended after a surprise jail inspection, which was done last Thursday, yielded contraband which included cellphones.

Legaspi said the police officers from the Provincial Public Safety Battalion would man areas in the jail and would be assigned in shifts to ensure 24-hour security.

At present, Legaspi said that there are around 60 personnel manning the facility, including the admin staff, with two K9 handlers and their canines.

