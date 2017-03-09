Pesquera is PCL Visayas Island Treasurer

Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera was elected Visayas Island Treasurer of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) on Thursday afternoon.

Pesquera was the lone Cebuano who won a seat during the league election, one of the highlights of this year’s national congress.

“At least sa akoang position uncontested. There is no opponent,” she said in an interview with radio dyAB.

Pesquera said she is grateful for the support of fellow councilors, some of whom she had known during the first three terms as Cebu City councilor.

“I just need vote of confidence before I can declared a winner,” she added.

With her election, Cebu will now have two representatives in the national level. The other one of Provincial Board Member and PCL-Cebu president Earl Tidy Oyas, who is a PCL board member.

Councilors coming from all over the country gathered at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from March 8 to10 for their 10th national congress.