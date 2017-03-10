Ayuman released after posting bail

APAS Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman has posted a bail of P6,000 for the criminal case filed against him and six other officials.

This after the court issued a warrant of arrest for his failure to return a city-issued vehicle last year when it was recalled by then acting mayor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña.

Ayuman said he voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday after he received information that a warrant of arrest was issued.

The March 9 warrant was recalled after he posted the bail. The order of release was signed by Judge Oscar Andrino of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 5, which set the arraignment on April 27.

“That is only for my case. In fact, there will be a series of meetings with the lawyers (because) we are asking to consolidate the case,” Ayuman said.

“For the other barangay captains, they want to question the judicial determination of the probable cause because their contention is summary procedure. A probable cause must be established first,” he added.

To recall, Ayuman, including Councilor Joel Garganera and Barangay Captains Ana Tabal of Tagba-o, Rosalita Callino of Buot, Lemar Alcover of Sambag I, Philip Zafra of Tisa and Yolandito Cagang of Basak Pardo, allegedly violated the Revised Penal Code.