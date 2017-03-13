Cheers to the Class of 2017 at the Waterfront



WATERFRONT Cebu City Hotel and Casino congratulates the Class of 2017 for a job well done with exciting promos at their top-notch restaurants.

Hats Off to the Graduates of 2017

Celebrate your milestone and success with Uno’s delectable buffet treat. A graduate, together with a group of six, can enjoy it for only P888 net/person. Visit UNO at the Gourmet Walk, Lobby Level from 11 AM to 10:30 PM daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tempura All You Can

Give in to your cravings with all you can eat seafood and vegetable tempura, skillfully created by Mizu’s Japanese Chef Imamura, for only P950.

Graduation Treat

Celebrate and be merry the Italian way at La Gondola! Each group of 6 diners spending P3,500 will get a bottle of selected wine for free. La Gondola is open from 11 AM to 10:30 PM daily.

Pandesal in a Box

Enjoy and eat your heart out with filling and delicious Pandesal from Madeleine. Indulge in Adobo, Chorizo, Lechon, Smoked Tinapa, Corned Beef and Vegetable varieties for only P280 for a box of six.

Wine Buffet

Savor all you can drink delectable red and white wine with an Italian antipasti platter for P899/person from 2-10 PM at the Lobby Lounge.

The Graduates Special Promo

Feast on Chef Low’s masterful creation of Hong Kong-style cuisine at Tin Gow with set menus starting at P4,800, good for six.

Hello World

Drop down you phones and turn off your workstations. Enjoy a night out with the team at Treff and get a 30% discount until March 31.

Halo-Halo Special

Cool down at Pool Aquarius with a serving of your customized Halo-Halo for just P280. Pool Aquarius is open from 11:30 AM to 10:30 PM daily.

For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 232-6888 local 8208/8209. /PR