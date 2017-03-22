Prosecutor asks David Jr.’s camp to wait

“Please wait.”

This was the response of Cebu City Assistant Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Casiño to requests from David Lim Jr.’s camp to expedite and prioritize the resolution of the charges filed against the road rage shooting suspect.

In an interview past 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Casiño said she doesn’t want to give any party special treatments.

“Our office doesn’t prioritize just because of individuals or positions. I resolve cases on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Whatever is first on the line comes first,” she said.

Aside from the David Jr.’s case, Casiño is also handling the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against three Romanian nationals over the series of unauthorized automated teller machine withdrawals in Cebu.

The complaint against the Romanians were filed on Tuesday morning, ahead of the David Jr.’s case.

As of 2 p.m., Casiño is still attending to the ATM skimming case. Aside from that, Casiño said she still has drugs and gambling cases to go over before she can finally attend to David Jr.’s case.

David Jr.’s lawyer Orlando Salatandre Jr. has been waiting at the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office since Wednesday morning, hoping that the resolution of the case will be released any time in the afternoon.

When the case is filed in court, Salatandre said they will immediately post bail so that his client will be released from detention.

Casiño said she already made a draft of her resolution on the David Jr. case. However, it has yet to be finalized and submitted to another prosecutor for review.

Cebu City Prosecutor Liceria Lofranco-Rabillas will either approve, alter, or disapprove the findings of the handling prosecutor.