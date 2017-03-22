BEST BUSINESS

A businessman known to be an advocate of developing small to medium-scale enterprises was asked several times what the best business to engage in is.

He said he’d always tell those who asked that he didn’t know because if he did, he would have started it himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROAD RAGE VS EDUCATION

One of the moderators of a weekly news forum said Cebu has been bombarded with so much negativity in the news that it was about time to tell the public about the good that’s been happening in the province.

On talking about a project on education, the moderator said education was important in shaping a person’s character and alluded to a recent road rage incident as an example to prove his point.

NINE-TO-FIVE JOBS

During a seminar on local businesses in Cebu, one of the speakers said people can either choose to embrace entrepreneurship or be stuck doing “boring” nine-to-five jobs.

A high-ranking government official from the agency sponsoring the seminar called out the speaker in jest.

The speaker, realizing that the official works on an eight-hour shift, retracted his statements.