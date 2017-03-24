12 arrested in Lapu drug busts

Twelve individuals including a minor were arrested in separate police operations in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Police confiscated around P100, 000 worth of drugs and a pistol during their anti-drugs operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, elements of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested three persons in sitio Bukid-Bukid, Barangay Pajac.

Arrested were Darwin Jagdon, 35, Jundel Comendador, 24 and Aljin Barsalote, 20, who are all residents of the said place.

Police also confiscated packs of shabu weighing 7.25 grams and worth P85,550 and the P200 bust money from the suspects possession.

At about the same time, another team from the Hoops Dome Police Station led by PSI Felix Cleopas III conducted a separate operation in Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob.

They arrested Albert Tumulak, 30, Jelo Agoncillo, 29, Froilan Nimel, 19, and John Paul, 17, and confiscated a small sachet of shabu and the P200 buy bust money.

At about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Marigondon police arrest Eugenie Garaygay, 37, and Merry Joy Vidal, 27. Garaygay is from Sitio Hawaiian, Barangay Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City while Vidal is from Sitio Datag, Barangay Day-as in Cordova town.

Garaygay, who was the subject of the operation, is on the police watchlist.

Police recovered nine small sachets of shabu worth P3, 000; drugs proceeds of P500; and buy bust money of P300 from Garaygay’s possession and a small sachet of shabu from Vidal.

An hour after, CDEU operatives also arrested Paquito Sisiban, 33, and Aljer Bas, 31, in Sitio Casanta, Barangay Mactan and confiscated 13 small packs of shabu weighing 1.89 grams and worth P22, 302 from the suspects; P600 drugs proceeds and the P200 buy bust money.

Before the night ended, operatives of the Pusok Police Station arrested Argie Tampus, 38, of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Pusok for the possession of 12 packs of shabu worth P5, 664; P400 cash; a .22 caliber pistol with five live bullets; and the P200 buy bust money.