A 27-year-old man was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ford Fantonial is considered by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as high value target and was under surveillance for two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was finally arrested in a buy-bust operation past midnight.

Seized from his possession was 30 grams of illegal drugs believed to be shabu with an estimated value of P300,000.