Road rage: LTO begins probe into Lims, Nuñal driver’s licenses

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is set to issue today separate show cause orders to David Lim Sr., his son David Lim Jr. and to Cebuano nurse Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal.

“Once they received this letter then they need to submit their written reply within 72 hours,” LTO-7 Regional Director Alita Pulga told Cebu Daily News yesterday.

Pulga showed copies of the order that was being drafted in her office yesterday.

According to Pulga, the show cause order will give the Lims and Nuñal the chance to argue why LTO-7 should not revoke or suspend their driver’s licenses as a result of the traffic-related incidents they were involved earlier this month.

The show cause order for the younger Lim was due to the road rage incident, which involved David Jr. shooting and wounding Nuñal over a traffic altercation along the narrow F. Sotto Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City at dawn of March 19.

Based on LTO-7 records, the younger Lim’s driving license is still valid until March 11, 2022 while Nuñal’s driving license will expire on Dec. 16, 2018.

The black metallic Mercedes Benz with plate number of UWI 1731 that was driven by David Jr. during the road altercation with Nuñal is registered under the Global International (Subic) Philippines Corporation.

The company is listed by the Yellow Pages online but there is no other information except that it holds office at Lot 62-A Innovative Street, Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Subic, Zambales.

The company is reported to be engaged in trading, providing licensing and business consulting, according to a separate listing by the go4WorldBusiness, an online trading website. Another online source, the Global Companies, described the company as a trader of petroleum products.

The last registration date of the younger Lim’s car was on Jan. 20, 2017, the same LTO-7 record showed.

For Nuñal, the white Toyota Altis car with plate number YDR 898 that he was driving at that time is registered under his name, with the address Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City. The last registration date of Nuñal’s vehicle was on Aug. 22, 2016.

The show cause order for the older Lim was in connection with the traffic incident he was involved in last March 4. David Sr. was driving a Nissan GT-R sports car along Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City, when he hit a motorcycle and killed the rider, Philip Pugoy, a fish dealer on his way to buy fish to sell in the market. The older Lim’s car, with plate number DGL 35, is registered under Himalayan Holdings Inc. based in Tacloban City.

The last registration date of the older Lim’s car used was on May 11, 2016.

Pulga said that although the vehicles driven by the Lims are not registered under their names, there is no prohibition for licensed drivers like them to drive another person’s or entity’s vehicle for as long as these vehicles are registered with LTO.