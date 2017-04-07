Search for article

Tabura in 10-unisex semis of Head tennis

10:14 PM April 7th, 2017

By: John Carlo Villaruel, April 7th, 2017 10:14 PM

CEBUANO netter Aaron Kevin Tabura clinched the first semifinals spot in the 10-unisex category of the 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit yesterday at the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu.

The nine-year-old Tabura, grandson of multi-titled tennis great Fritz Tabura, defeated Cloyd Canoy, 5-3, 4-0, and will meet the winner of the Aaron Galo-David Sepulveda match.

Also in the 10-unisex division, Cebuano Gio John Manito blasted AJ Mackenzie, 4-0, 4-0, to face top-seed Chad Connor Cuizon in the next round.
In the 14-under boy’s category, Ric John Longakit scored a 6-3, 7-5 win against Nicolas Ocat to move to the second round while Cebuano John

Helarry Coderos dominated Marix Marticio, 6-0, 6-2, to set up a date with Pete Rodriguez in the second round.

