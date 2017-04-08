Couple killed in Naga mishap

A couple died after they were hit by a six-wheeler trailer truck loaded with sacks of rice in Barangay Langtad, Naga City located 23.5 kilometers south of Cebu City at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The victims were identified as Cedrick Magallon and his wife Feriola Magallon, both residents of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

They were headed south on board a motorcycle when the incident occurred.

PO2 Roly Getubig of the Naga City police precinct said Magallon was identified by his driver’s license while his wife was identified by a female caller, who cried and confirmed her identity before hanging up.

Getubig said their investigation showed that the trailer truck was traversing the national road going to the southern part of Cebu when its driver, Marlou Permacio, noticed a loud thud at the back of the vehicle.

Permacio stopped the vehicle and went down to see what it was.

Getubig said Permacio was surprised to see the two victims beneath the trailer truck.

“The two victims sustained several injuries on their head and body as they were ran over by the truck,” the police said.

Getubig said it’s possible that the couple’s motorcycle slipped and got dragged by Permacio’s truck.

Permacio was supposed to deliver rice to the nearby town of San Fernando at the time of the incident.

Rescuers brought them to the Minglanilla District Hospital where they were confirmed dead by attending doctors.

Getubig said Permacio, who stayed inside his truck for fear of being mobbed by the residents, surrendered to the police after they arrived in the area.