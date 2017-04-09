Palma: Value life; live for Jesus

“MAY we live for Jesus, may we live for love, may we value life.”

This was the resonating anti-abortion and pro-life message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in his homily during the Palm Sunday Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral to mark the start of the Holy Week.

“May we live for Jesus. May we live for love because Jesus died for us. May we value life,” said Palma during his homily.

Palma also hoped that everyone would observe and give importance to the different solemn activities to be held by the church all throughout the Holy Week as a sign of gratitude for the Lord’s ultimate sacrifice of giving His life to mankind.

Sharing a story about a woman who chose to give birth instead of having her unborn baby aborted in order to finish college, Palma hailed the woman for doing the right thing.

“To abort the baby is a big mistake. One mistake does not right another mistake. Salamat sa Diyos (Thank God), she made the right decision,” said the prelate.

Palma likewise reiterated the church’s staunch opposition against death penalty and extrajudicial killings, pointing out that the drug surrenderers are not criminals but people afflicted with sickness who need help to be cured.

For those using the Lenten break to go on vacation, Palma urged them to strive for balance between having a good time and seeking penance and reflecting on the solemnity of Lent.

Reflecting on the significance of Palm Sunday or Passion Sunday, Palma explained that to value life is to love one another, and that by bringing in the palms, the faithful are welcoming the Holy Week and recognizing the sacrifice made by Jesus.

He added: “Jesus died for us. May we live for him and for those we love . . . (that) we value life by making this life more aware of the presence of God and give it our best. Passion Sunday is a reminder that God loves us. He died for us. May we value life because we love Him and He wants us to love one another.”