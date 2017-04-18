City Council pays tribute to Aboitiz

A RESOLUTION giving recognition to the late business icon Roberto Eduardo “Bobby” Aboitiz was passed by the Cebu City Council during its regular session yesterday.

The council resolution extended their condolences to the Aboitiz family and acknowledged Aboitiz’s dedication and devotion to public service.

“I can tell you that Sir Bob was a visionary. He was an exemplary business leader, a dear friend, and a family man. But more than that, he was a great man who transformed lives. His legacy will remain in the hearts of all the lives he had touched,” City Councilor Joel Garganera said in a privilege speech.

Garganera cited Aboitiz’s “Bugsay (paddle) Principle” in which every person can paddle himself towards his chosen destiny and bring positive development in the community.

Garganera recalled having worked with Aboitiz who was president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) since his first term as chairman of Barangay Tinago.

He said RAFI donated the barangay hall of Tinago and supported several youth and social development programs like the Kool Adventure Camp and Mega Cebu during Bobby’s leadership as RAFI president.

Councilor Philip Zafra also cited RAFI as a pioneering benefactor of the city’s adopt-a-station project during the previous administration.