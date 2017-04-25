Search for article

Clarin policemen hold man suspected to be one of the fleeing Abu Sayyaf bandits

11:18 AM April 25th, 2017

CLARIN, Bohol- A man was held for interrogation at the police station here on Tuesday morning on suspicion that he was part of the Abu Sayyaf group being hunted by government troops.

The man was seen Sitio Redland in Barangay Bacani here, the site of the firefight since Saturday , past 8 a.m. on tuesday.

A police officer tracked him and chased him on the road. When collared , the man didn’t give answer any question from the policeman.
At around 9 a.m. he was brought to the station for interrogation.

The man resembled “Alias Richard” of the bandit group being hunted by government troops, although thinner. He also looked exhausted and hungry.

When asked for his name, he only replied “Albert.”

