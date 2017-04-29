Debacle in Antique

San Jose, Antique — Forget about hosting next year’s Palaro. First things first. And top priority is the drafting of an effective sports program to prevent a repeat of Central Visayas’ debacle in this year’s Palarong Pambansa in Antique.

The region finished 9th among 18 competing squads, its worst showing in the annual athletic tourney which ended here, yesterday.

Cviraa could only show a measly harvest of 20 gold medals, 18 silvers and 29 bronzes in the week long sports meet.

And the region’s sports and education officials are worried to the bones.

“This is worrisome. We have to discuss it seriously and address what could be the problems are,” said lawyer Ramil Abing, executive director of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission.

Abing said Cviraa’s poorest showing since ranking sixth in the 2015 Palaro in Tagum City will be discussed in his scheduled meeting with Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Edward Hayco and Cebu City Councilor Joy Young, who is the deputy mayor for education and scholarship.

“Athletes from Cebu Province, Cebu City and other divisions went on individual trainings for this year’s Palaro. I think we didn’t have enough time to practice together since the Cviraa regional meet was held close to the Palaro,” said Abing.

Weak performance

Heavily contributing to Cviraa’s dismal showing was the meager production of the elementary division which ranked 10th overall with six golds, eight silvers and 10 bronzes.

It placed fifth in the secondary division with a 14-19-5 haul.

In the elementary division, Region got its gold from elementary football (1), table tennis (1), chess (3) and softball (1). In the secondary division, Region 7’s golds came from archery (3), badminton (2), swimming (1), athletics (2) badminton (2), gymnastics (3) and table tennis (1).

Dr. Luz Jandayan, chief of Education Support Service Division of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7), said one reason is the fielding of several Palaro first-timers.

“Theye were still adjusting. They said their opponents were too big,” Jandayan said.

Region 7 also lost key players who might have helped its cause.

“We lost five swimmers to Manila-based schools and once they are recruited, they were no longer allowed to compete. We can’t do anything about it since we can’t offer what these big schools can offer,” said Jandayan.

Runaway champion

The National Capital Region (NCR) successfully retained its overall crown by amassing a whopping 98 golds, 66 silvers and 45 bronzes. Region 4-A ranked second with a 41-57-57 harvest while Region 6 placed third with a 38-29-40 tally. Negros Island Region wound up fourth (26-27-36) followed by Region 12 in fifth (26-22-35).

In sixth was the Cordillera Administrative Region (26-21-21), followed by Region 11(22-25-24).

Region 10 and Cviraa both had 20 golds but the former took the eighth spot as it had more silvers with 20. Region 10 also had 42 bronzes.

Football’s hero

Region 7 capped its campaign with a close 1-0 win over Region 6 in the elementary boys football final at the St. Anthony’s College football field.

Simon del Campo pierced through Region 6’s defense just five minutes before the end of regulation.

“I admired Simon’s heart. He was nursing a bruised legwhich he suffered in the quarterfinal round. He insisted to play despite the injury. I allowed him to play after he underwent X-ray,” Ramos said.

Del Campo’s valiant effort paid dividends as he collared the MVP, Golden Boot and Best Striker awards.

Other Cviraa player who won special awards were Joseph Kyne Garces as Best Midfielder and Cyril John Christian Calo as Best Goalkeeper.