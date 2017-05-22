Lapu police arrest high value target in motel buy-bust

A high value target was arrested in a buy-bust operation inside a motel in Humay-Humay road, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City Monday afternoon.

Ronaldo Lumar, 45, from Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City was arrested by operatives of Hoops Dome Police Station inside Q8 motel.

Seized from Lumar were two medium packs of white crystalline believed to be shabu worth P120,320 and P1,000 cash believed to be proceeds from his illegal drugs trade.

According to Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, Lumar was considered a high value target in the city who they have been monitored.

Lumar is now detained at the Hoops Dome Police Station pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 particularly for selling of illegal drugs.