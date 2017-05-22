Taliño orders probe on Talisay armed men report

POLICE are now securing Sitio Dawis, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City after the sighting of armed men there on Saturday morning.

Police regional director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said the presence of the armed men there is related to a land dispute, and the role of the police is merely to secure the area and maintain peace and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed provincial police director Senior Supt. Eric Noble to handle the situation but not to get involved in the land dispute.

They are also looking into the veracity of a report that one of the policemen of the Pardo Police Station was among the armed group that was spotted in the area.

The complainant, Lucenda Yongco, filed a case against some policemen before the National Police Commission yesterday morning.