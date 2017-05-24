Russian Figure Skating Coaches Conducts 10-day Clinic at SM Seaside

World class Russian figure skating coaches are now in Cebu to conduct a 10-day international training camp at the SM Seaside City Cebu skating rink.

The 10-day training camp which kicked off last May 20 drew around a dozen young participants from Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia and Philippines.

According to one of the organizers, Philippine Skating Union Sports Director Christopher Martin, the training camp is for the preparation of the three-leg series of the Southeast Asia (SEA) Challenge, an international figure skating competition which will have its final leg here in Cebu on June 2-4 at the SM Seaside City skating rink.

The Russian coaches are Maria Sefanova, Alexey Federov, Dansil Glechengaus and Sergei Dudakov. They are also the current Philippine figure skating team national coaches.