Duterte may declare martial law across the country

To stop terrorists from sowing violence in other parts of the country, President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his intent to declare martial law, not just in Mindanao, but throughout the entire country.

In a press conference upon his arrival in Manila from Russia on Tuesday, the country’s top executive vowed to stop terrorism with an iron fist.

“I may extend the area (where martial law is enforced) to include the Visayas because it is a walking distance (from Marawi) actually. Because of the many islands, they can always escape there and begin another terroristic activity. I cannot gamble with the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) because they are everywhere,” he said.

President Duterte said he might also suspend the writ of habeas corpus in the Visayas so that captives can be held by law enforcers without trial indefinitely.

Later in his news conference, President Duterte said he may also impose martial law and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in Luzon to protect all Filipinos from terrorists.

“This is not intended for law abiding citizens. This is the least of your worries. But to anyone holding a gun with violence, my order is to shoot and kill. I will not hesitate to do it. Let us resolve the problem in Mindanao once and for all. I won’t allow the country to go to the dogs,” he said.

At least two soldiers and a policeman were so far killed in clashes with members of the Maute terror groups in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

In a televised press briefing from Russia on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the soldiers raided the hideout of terrorist suspect Isnilon Hapilon in Marawi City, sparking a gunbattle that prompted the militants to call for reinforcements.

Hapilon is a leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group, which like the Maute terror group, is affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Lorenza confirmed reports of burning in St. Mary’s Church, Ninoy Aquino School, Dansalan College and Marawi City Jail, as well as several houses surrounding these facilities.

The terrorists, he said, also occupied some establishments in Marawi City, including the government-run Amai Pakpak Hospital, city hall, city jail and parts of the Mindanao State University compound.

President Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law in Mindanao for 60 days, while cutting short his official visit to Russia to return to the Philippines amid the tension in Marawi.

He admonished terrorists to stop their operations or face the consequences of their actions.

He allayed fears of some Filipinos thaht the declaration of martial law may be abused by authorities.

“Let me assure you that the primodial concern is the safety and welfare of the people. It is our constitutional mandate to enforce the law and provide security. It is our constitutional duty to ensure that every family, every community, all Filipinos are assured to live in peace and harmony. We will stay true to our mandate and duty, this I can assure everyone,” said President Duterte.