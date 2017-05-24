Taliño: stay alert and vigilant

While there are no direct threats to Cebu, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), encouraged everyone to stay alert and vigilant.

In the wake of the attacks by the Maute terror group in Marawi, he said the entire Philippine National Police was placed under full alert status.

“Expect all police units to implement target strengthening measures (to secure the police stations and camps from attacks), intensify intelligence monitoring, and conduct more checkpoints,” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Taliño said PRO-7 is willing to send police teams to Marawi to help government troopers fight the terrorists.

“We can send an augmentation force there but we have to wait for a directive from the (PNP) national headquarters,” he said.

Like in previous years, Taliño said they are coordinating with the Muslim community in Cebu to help avert terror attacks.

“We’ve been regularly doing that. We are asking them to support us by helping monitor new faces in their respective areas. The Muslim community here is very cooperative,” he said.

Taliño also appealed to the public to help authorities by reporting any suspicious-looking persons and unusual activities. /with reports from April Alexis Agustin, Xavier University Intern