SM Foundation holds relief operations for Marawi victims

IN a bid to help the victims of Marawi City crisis, SM Foundation Inc. and Philippine Red Cross activate its Operation Tulong Express across all SM Supermalls nationwide.

The donation drive is also a way to encourage mall shoppers and tenants to share their blessings, lend a helping hand to send relief assistance to the victims and affected communities who were displaced by the Marawi crisis.

The donation booth in SM City Cebu is located at the lower ground level near Mang Inasal, and at the first level near SM Supermarket in SM City Consolacion. SM Seaside City Cebu’s Operation Tulong Express booth is located at the first level near Jollibee and Mr. Pizza. SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu also activated its relief operation to accept donations from the residents of Lapu-Lapu City.

Interested donors may donate cash or in kind such as canned goods, bottled water, blankets, clothing and other basic necessities.

All collections will be turned over to Philippine Red Cross for distribution to the victims of war in Marawi City. /PR