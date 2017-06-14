Cebuana Abarquez vies in PPS-PEPP Sultan Kudarat leg

CEBUANA tennis sensation Elizabeth Abarquez looks to hit two birds with one stone when she competes in the Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) regional tennis tournament tonight in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

The 15-year-old Abarquez has been nothing short of impressive, plucking a total of 14 titles this year to put herself on the cusp of a three-month scholarship program at Macs Crankit Tennis Academy in Australia.

However, Abarquez knows that the road to Australia won’t be easy with the presence of top-seed Carlyn Bless Guarde, Tracy Llamas and Kiana de Asis, who won a treble in the PPS-PEPP Lapu-Lapu leg last April.

But she vows to do her best in hopes of being trained by professional coaches abroad.

The champion of each category will be awarded a three-month scholarship grant by the PPS-PEPP.

“I don’t think I can win because there are so many good players but I will just do my best to qualify for Australia,” Abarquez said.

The Carcar, Cebu native begins her campaign when she takes on Jhoraine Alon in the 18-U girls category at 7 p.m. tonight.