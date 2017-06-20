Prayer sought for peace in Marawi City

THE Cebu Archdiocese called for an Oratio Imperata or a General Prayer for Peace in all its parishes to seek divine intervention in ending the violence in Marawi City.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the prayer had been composed already and that he had to discuss it with all the priests during their retreat yesterday afternoon.

He said the Oratio may be done through a pastoral letter. The General Prayer for Peace may be done before the Mass or Angelus.

Palma said the prayers will also be centered on the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Filipinos and those who continue to protect the country from terrorists.

“Everyone needs a prayer and there is a prayer for peace, a prayer for those who suffer because of this martial law and those who suffer because of the Maute attack in Marawi,” Palma said.

Palma said prayers are one way of showing that Catholics care about reaching out to those who suffer and who sacrifice themselves for others to attain peace.

“We also thank those who reach out through contribution of goods, medicines, support in many ways to the victims,” he said.

Palma said the parishes can start a collection and called on parishioners to be generous in extending assistance to those who suffered in the violence in Marawi City.

“We will make the announcement and how they could coordinate, in where to give, what to give, which agencies that spearheading all of these,” he said.