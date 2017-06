At least P317,000 worth of shabu were found inside a paper bag that was left inside the bus terminal in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Maria Macatangay of the Fuente police precinct said they were conducting an investigation to identify the person who left the bag containing two medium sized packs and 123 small sachets of shabu at the South Bus Terminal which is ran by the provincial government.

The security guard found the bag at the waiting shed about 1 p.m., said Macatangay.