Lapu fire razes five structures

Five structures including a chapel were razed by fire in Sitio Seaweeds, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City Friday morning.

Fire officer James Almasan of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, said illegally parked vehicles made it difficult for them to put out the fire. It took them 30 minutes to do the job.

Damages were pegged at P260,000.

Almasan said the fire originated at the second floor of a two-storey structure owned by Felicitas Igot.

The building’s lower floor was occupied by a pharmacy while the upper floor was occupied by Igot’s family.

He said the fire may have been caused by electrical misuse.