Cebuana Khylem Progella is one promising volleyball player

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another Cebuana volleybelle is making waves in the national scene.

Khylem Progella, who is from Labangon in Cebu City, made a name for herself after helping the University of Santo Tomas (UST) win the girls’ high school beach volleyball title of UAAP Season 85.

Progella, together with teammate Cameron Grace Villaluz, and third player Grithney Jhyn Dadang, helped UST’s beach volleyball team log successive titles.

UST pulled off a 21-15 21-17 win over Far Eastern (FEU) University-Diliman last Sunday, May 5, to win the crown.

With her stellar performance in Season 85, Progella was named season MVP.

Hailing from a city known for its love of sports, Progella’s victory serves as a testament to her dedication and skill.

“It feels unreal pa din kahit na nakuha namin ang [season 85] championship kasi nakikita din talaga namin na ang mga ibang team ay grabe ang paghahanda nila sa season na ito,” she said.

(It still feels unreal that we got the season 85 championship because we really saw how other teams prepared for this season.)

Progella, who once played for Southwestern University (SWU) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in Cebu, said this is her second beach volleyball title with UST. Progella won her first title with UST at the expense of Adamson last year.

Progella, who started playing volleyball since she was Grade 2 at the Labangon Elementary School, is hoping to continue her success with UST and become another famous Cebuana in the country’s active volleyball scene.

Other noted Cebuana volleyball players include Sisi Rondina from Compostela, Cebu, Deanna Wong from Cebu City, and Isa Molde and Gretchen Soltones from Catmon, Cebu.

Although she has had some success in beach volleyball, Progella could still end up playing indoor volleyball soon.

“Sa karon beach volley sa. But I’m not closing the door on indoor volleyball,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(For now, my focus will be on beach volleyball. But I’m not closing the door on indoor volleyball.)

Meanwhile, Progella has this message for aspiring volleyball players in Cebu.

“Dasig mo kanunay. Ayaw mo kahadlok mo suway sa mga butang nga kahibalo man mong para sa inyoha, sa future ninyo. Keep your mind strong, especially your heart.”

(Be resilient always. Don’t be afraid to try things that you know is for you and your future. Keep your mind strong, especially your heart.)

