CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City maintains huge lead as finale draws close

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños virtually dominated the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2024, securing a significant number of medals in the penultimate stage of this week-long meet.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, the Niños, perennial champions of CVIRAA, had amassed 60 gold medals along with 45 silvers and 51 bronzes.

Dumaguete trailed in second place with a tally of 32-38-30 (gold-silver-bronze), while Bohol Province held third place with 24-29-29 medals.

Tagbilaran City followed closely in fourth place with a tally of 23-29-10, and Mandaue City secured the fifth spot with a count of 19-21-26 medals.

The bulk of Cebu City’s gold medals came from its gymnasts, who dominated the competition on Tuesday evening at the Southwestern University-Phinma. They clinched 12 gold medals in rhythmic gymnastics events in both the elementary and secondary divisions, while the remaining golds came from various events.

According to Cebu City’s delegation head, Francis Ramirez, they hoped their athletes could maintain the gold medal surge in the final two days of competition, despite lukewarm performances in swimming and athletics due to inadequate training facilities.

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) underwent major renovations a year ago, affecting its track oval and swimming pool, with the latter recently opening for the CVIRAA meet.

Ramirez expressed gratitude to his athletes for delivering much-needed gold medals in other sports, placing them at the top of the medal tally.

“Hopefully, karong last two days madungagan atong mga golds, dili lang ta mo kumpyansa bisan labaw ta. Kadtong mga losses nato sa uban events kay nadaog sa mga laing events,” Ramirez told CDN Digital.

“Ugma kay mga ball games na man lang, positive gihapon ta atong mga ballgames mo sulod sa mga championships. Dili ta maka ingon malabwan kay affected ta sa swimming ug athletics, wala ta naka bwelo ug maayo, bisan kuwang ta sa venue sa practice, naningkamot gyud atong mga athletes, naka come-up gihapon sila ug medals, but hopefully next CVIRAA, makuha nato ni nga events balik.”

NIÑOS’ BEST GYMNASTS

Cebu City’s gold medalists in gymnastics included Mary Sofiel Nicart (secondary girls rhythmic gymnastics: hoop, ball, clubs, individual all-around), Georginia Shanelle Villaruel (secondary girls rhythmic gymnastics: ribbon), Jasmine Jean Borces (elementary girls rhythmic gymnastics: free hand), Lucky Shagelroy Jhane Abrio (elementary girls rhythmic gymnastics: rope, hoop, ball, all-around), and the secondary and elementary girls rhythmic gymnastics team events.

Apart from gymnastics, the Niños secured five more gold medals at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool. The swimming gold medalists were Eve Jeszy Franco Conejos (50-meter backstroke elementary girls), Em-Ji Mata (200m breaststroke secondary boys), the 400m medley relay for secondary boys and girls, and the 200m freestyle relay for elementary girls.

NIÑOS’ GOLD MEDALISTS

Other gold medalists for Cebu City in the penultimate stage of the CVIRAA meet were Kimi Brodeth (secondary girls single lawn tennis), Zeus Cabras (badminton single secondary), Eve Emmanuel Bejasa (badminton single secondary), Neil Mark Rodrigo (Class B 45kg-48kg Pencak Silat), Clark Kent Cabrera (category 2 Kyurogi elementary boys taekwondo), Zaidin Cabido (wrestling boys juniors -66kgs category), Andrei Caballes (secondary boys singles table tennis), and Chelsea Mae Beronga (2,000m walkathon secondary girls).

BAIS, NEG-OR SHINE IN MARTIAL ARTS EVENTS

In the martial arts events, Bais City and Negros Oriental clinched most of the gold medals.

In taekwondo, Bais City secured three gold medals in the kyurogi (sparring) event at SM Seaside City Cebu. Bais City’s gold medalists were Zack Ivan Gaudiano (category 1 secondary boys), Keandrey Adriel Baroy (category 3 secondary boys), and James Emerson Aseo (category 2 secondary boys).

At IL Corso Filinvest Malls, Negros Oriental dominated the Pencak Silat event, bagging 11 gold medals, all in the secondary division.

Negros Oriental’s gold medalists in Pencak Silat were John Samuel Remollo (Class D Tanding), Christine Jane Banua (Class A Tanding), Rhea Mae V. Danag (Class B Tanding), Abigale Palomar (Class C Tanding), Kate Elnar (Class D Tanding), Ferline Therese Aday (Class E Tanding), Jamesly Verdoguillo (Class A Tanding), Nicky Abejero (Class E Tanding), Kate Elnar (Tunggal & Ganda), and Terence Danag and Nicky Abejero (Ganda pair).

RELATED STORIES

CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City Niños dominates dancesport event

CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City Niños pull away in medal standings

An appeal to DepEd: Make Palarong Pambansa more inclusive

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP