P20.9M ’shabu’ seized in 4-day police operations in Central Visayas

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 10,2024 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over P20.9 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by law enforcers in Central Visayas during consecutive four days of buy-bust operations.

This result stemmed from the efforts of personnel from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) from Monday, May 6 to early Thursday morning, May 9, 2024.

PRO-7 disclosed through a post on their official social media page that police personnel confiscated 3,084.88 grams of suspected shabu during this time period, with the seized illegal drugs having an estimated market value of P20,977,184.

Furthermore, they apprehended a total of 35 drug personalities, including two women caught with 3,000 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P20.4 million on Wednesday, May 8.

The buy-bust took place at Sitio Kapaping, Barangay Basal, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Investigations revealed that the suspects could dispose of up to 5,000 grams of illegal drugs per week to their customers in Mandaue and Cebu City.

The intelligence-driven buy-bust was conducted by personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4 together with the City Intelligence Unit/City Drug Enforcement Unit and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit.

In light of this massive confiscation, PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended the efforts of the units involved in the arrest of the high-value personalities, as it will affect the supply and demand of illegal drugs in the city.

“Our massive accomplishments in the campaign against illegal drugs are pursuant to the BIDA Program of SILG Atty. Benjamin Abalos Jr. anchored on our collective desire of bringing peace and security in Central Visayas,” stated Aberin.

Meanwhile, 40 operations against illegal gambling led to the arrest of 55 individuals and the confiscation of P8,105 in betting money in the region during the same period.

Police also filed 40 cases for illegal gambling against the arrested persons.

For their campaign against loose firearms, three persons were sent to jail, and three illegal firearms were recovered.

Additionally, a total of 44 wanted persons were arrested by policemen in Central Visayas, including six classified as most wanted and 38 as other wanted persons.

