Talisay City police probes strafing at jail

Talisay City police are looking into enhancing security camera footage to better identify the two armed men that reportedly fired at the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway on midnight Monday.

Talisay City Jail warrden Supt. Gil Inopia said the two men rode a motorcycle when they passed by and fired shots at the front gate of the Talisay City Jail. No one was hurt.

Police recovered one .45 pistol and assorted spent shells in the area.

Inopia said he suspected that the strafing was ordered by detained illegal drug dealers whose operations were affected by the constant greyhound inspections inside the facility.