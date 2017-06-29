Niño Boniel pleads not guilty to kidnapping raps

TALIBON, Bohol– Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the charges of kidnapping and detaining the best friend of his wife on the night that he allegedly took Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel and killed her.

The plea of not guilty was entered during the arraignment of illegal detention and kidnapping at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) here on Thursday morning.

Niño, who was detained at Talibon District Jail, arrived in this town at 8:50 a.m. in time for his arraignment.

The charges stemmed from the allegations of Angela Leyson, best friend of Gisela that the board member detained her and her son when he took his wife from the resort to prevent them from reporting to the authorities.

Niño allegedly took Gisela, killed her and dumped her body in the waters between Cebu and Bohol. Her body has not been found.

The board member is facing a separate case of parricide in Cebu.

Leyson was not present but was presented by her lawyer Lanilyn Pangilinan who was confident they had a strong case against the board member.

The hearing is set on July 19.