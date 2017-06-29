Osmeña to sell SRP lots in 6 months

WITHIN a six-month period, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the three-hectare lot in the South Road Properties (SRP) will be disposed.

The sale of the SRP lot was approved by the City Council last Tuesday.

Now that he has been given authority to sell the parcels of land, Osmeña said he will advertise the sale in order to attract more investors.

“We are not going to talk to only three people. We will publicize it so the whole world will know,” he said.

“I am trying to get the highest price because it is worth more than P100,000,” he added.

Interested buyers will have to participate in a public bidding which will open in the coming days.

With the new ordinance, the mayor is now authorized to sell lots located in Pond F for the price of at least P110,000 per square meter.