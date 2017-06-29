Search for article

Hospital mogul passes away at 77

10:52 PM June 29th, 2017

By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, June 29th, 2017 10:52 PM

888 FUROM ANNIVERSARY/AUG.08,2011:Doctor Potenciano Larrazabal recieved his award at 888 furom Anniversary at Marco Polo hotel.(CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

CEBU Doctors’ University Hospital president and chairman of the board Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal Jr. passed away at 3 p.m. yesterday.
He was 77.

A close relative, said Larrazabal was operated on for lung cancer on the second week of June. He was a non-smoker.

His remains lie in state at the Sacred Heart Church Mortuary. He will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m.

The Facebook page of Cebu Doctors’ University – College of Rehabilitative Sciences posted an announcement of Dr. Larrazabal’s passing.

“Let us all offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the man behind Cebu Doctors’ University. We will miss you Dr. Potenciano V. Larrazabal, Jr. (April 20,1940 – June 29, 2017),” read the Facebook post.

