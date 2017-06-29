Hospital mogul passes away at 77

CEBU Doctors’ University Hospital president and chairman of the board Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal Jr. passed away at 3 p.m. yesterday.

He was 77.

A close relative, said Larrazabal was operated on for lung cancer on the second week of June. He was a non-smoker.

His remains lie in state at the Sacred Heart Church Mortuary. He will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m.

The Facebook page of Cebu Doctors’ University – College of Rehabilitative Sciences posted an announcement of Dr. Larrazabal’s passing.

“Let us all offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the man behind Cebu Doctors’ University. We will miss you Dr. Potenciano V. Larrazabal, Jr. (April 20,1940 – June 29, 2017),” read the Facebook post.