Senior drowns in Dalaguete

A 64-YEAR-OLD woman drowned as she tried to cross a river in Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu at past 6 a.m. last Sunday.

In its blotter report, Dalaguete police identified the victim as Rosario Jereza.

SPO1 Job Sarveda of the Dalaguete Police Precinct said a strong surge swept Jereza away.

There was a downpour at the time, he said.

“Fortunately, we were able to recover the body right away,” Sarveda said.

The victim’s body was brought to the St. William Funeral Homes in Dalaguete town.