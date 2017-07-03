Search for article

Senior drowns in Dalaguete

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

11:15 PM July 3rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent Mayol, July 3rd, 2017 11:15 PM

A 64-YEAR-OLD woman drowned as she tried to cross a river in Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu at past 6 a.m. last Sunday.

In its blotter report, Dalaguete police identified the victim as Rosario Jereza.

SPO1 Job Sarveda of the Dalaguete Police Precinct said a strong surge swept Jereza away.

There was a downpour at the time, he said.

“Fortunately, we were able to recover the body right away,” Sarveda said.

The victim’s body was brought to the St. William Funeral Homes in Dalaguete town.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.